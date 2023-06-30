Judges propose dropping bribery charge in Netanyahu's corruption trial

Judges of an Israeli court have proposed that the prosecution consider dropping the bribery charge in the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a statement from the court.

The judges of Jerusalem District Court made the suggestion during a meeting with prosecutors and Netanyahu's lawyers on Tuesday.

They said on Thursday there were "difficulties in establishing the bribery offense" and that "against the backdrop of these difficulties, it was suggested that the State Attorney's Office withdraw the bribery charge".

Prosecutors disagreed with the move, saying that only "a partial picture" of the case had been presented so far, Xinhua news agency reported.