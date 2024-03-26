Julian Assange can appeal extradition, UK High Court rules

UK judges on Tuesday delayed their ruling on Julian Assange's extradition to the US, and asked the US for further assurances that the self-styled whistleblower would not face the death penalty if extradited.

The UK abolished the death penalty in the 1960s.

Assange had applied to be able to appeal the extradition at a further hearing. The court ruled on Tuesday that he could, unless the US provided "satisfactory assurances" within three weeks that his life would not be at risk and on whether he could rely on the First Amendment of the US Constitution which protects freedom of speech.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

