Harris condemns Trump’s Iran attack as ‘dangerous, unnecessary gamble’
Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want, says former US vice-president
Former US vice-president Kamala Harris strongly criticised President Donald Trump over the American airstrikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accusing him of pushing the country into a war that she said the American people do not want. She described the military action as reckless, unjustified and poorly thought out.
In a sharply worded statement issued as US forces struck Iranian targets amid spiralling regional tensions, Harris warned that the decision to escalate carried grave consequences. The strikes, according to reports, resulted in the death of Iran’s supreme leader, dramatically intensifying the crisis and sending shockwaves through diplomatic corridors worldwide.
“Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want,” Harris declared. “Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.”
Her words carried both urgency and solemnity as she underscored the human cost of armed conflict. “The president has already said this conflict may produce American casualties,” she noted. “Doug and I will be praying for all of our brave servicemen and women, who we know are undertaking dangerous missions with exceptional skill, discipline, and precision.”
Yet her criticism extended beyond the battlefield to the Oval Office itself. American troops, she argued, “deserve a commander-in-chief who approaches decisions on matters of war and peace with the same steadiness and discipline our troops show every day.”
Describing the unfolding military campaign as “a dangerous and unnecessary gamble with American lives,” Harris cautioned that the strikes risked destabilising an already volatile region and eroding Washington’s standing on the global stage. “What we are witnessing is not strength,” she said. “It is recklessness dressed up as resolve.”
While acknowledging Tehran’s long-contested ambitions and the broader security concerns posed by Iran, Harris insisted that escalation was neither prudent nor strategic. “I know the threat that Iran poses, and they must never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” she said. “But this is not the way to dismantle that threat.”
The former vice-president also took aim at Trump’s past rhetoric, accusing him of betraying campaign promises and misrepresenting prior military outcomes. “During the campaign, Donald Trump promised to end wars rather than start them. It was a lie,” she said. “Then last year, he said, ‘we obliterated Iran’s nuclear program.’ That, too, was a lie.”
Turning to constitutional principles, Harris invoked Congress’s war powers. “Under the Constitution of the United States, the President must receive authorization from Congress to enter a war,” she said, adding that even such authorization would not legitimise what she views as an ill-advised course.
“But even if he had, that does not change the fact this action is unwise, unjustified, and not supported by the American people,” she maintained.
In closing, Harris called for unified and unequivocal resistance to further escalation. “There can be no equivocation in our opposition to Donald Trump’s war of choice,” she said. “Congress must use all available power to prevent him from further committing us to this conflict. Our troops, our allies, and the American people deserve nothing less.”
As tensions mount and the spectre of a broader confrontation looms, Harris’s forceful intervention has added a potent domestic political dimension to an already combustible international crisis.
With IANS inputs