Harris condemns Trump’s Iran attack as ‘dangerous, unnecessary gamble’

Yet her criticism extended beyond the battlefield to the Oval Office itself. American troops, she argued, “deserve a commander-in-chief who approaches decisions on matters of war and peace with the same steadiness and discipline our troops show every day.”

Describing the unfolding military campaign as “a dangerous and unnecessary gamble with American lives,” Harris cautioned that the strikes risked destabilising an already volatile region and eroding Washington’s standing on the global stage. “What we are witnessing is not strength,” she said. “It is recklessness dressed up as resolve.”

While acknowledging Tehran’s long-contested ambitions and the broader security concerns posed by Iran, Harris insisted that escalation was neither prudent nor strategic. “I know the threat that Iran poses, and they must never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” she said. “But this is not the way to dismantle that threat.”

The former vice-president also took aim at Trump’s past rhetoric, accusing him of betraying campaign promises and misrepresenting prior military outcomes. “During the campaign, Donald Trump promised to end wars rather than start them. It was a lie,” she said. “Then last year, he said, ‘we obliterated Iran’s nuclear program.’ That, too, was a lie.”

Turning to constitutional principles, Harris invoked Congress’s war powers. “Under the Constitution of the United States, the President must receive authorization from Congress to enter a war,” she said, adding that even such authorization would not legitimise what she views as an ill-advised course.

“But even if he had, that does not change the fact this action is unwise, unjustified, and not supported by the American people,” she maintained.

In closing, Harris called for unified and unequivocal resistance to further escalation. “There can be no equivocation in our opposition to Donald Trump’s war of choice,” she said. “Congress must use all available power to prevent him from further committing us to this conflict. Our troops, our allies, and the American people deserve nothing less.”

As tensions mount and the spectre of a broader confrontation looms, Harris’s forceful intervention has added a potent domestic political dimension to an already combustible international crisis.

With IANS inputs