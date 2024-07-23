‘Harris for President’ campaign gathers momentum

A string of endorsements by influential Democrat leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, and an ‘unofficial survey’ by the Associated Press indicate that US vice president Kamala Harris has enough support to become the official presidential nominee.

They certainly boost her chances ahead of the Democrats' convention on 19 August, where she will require the support of 1,976 of the approximately 4,600 delegates to win the nomination, now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris instead.

The convention rules committee has, however, decided to conduct a ‘virtual roll call’ of the delegates by 7 August — and to give them a chance to name their choice of nominee. While technically the delegates are now free to vote for anyone at the convention, a survey by the Associated Press indicates that Harris remains the overwhelming favourite and has the support of over 2,500 delegates.

The Biden–Harris campaign committee moved swiftly on Monday, 22 July, to formally apprise the Federal Election Commission about the change of nominee for the Democratic Party. In fresh filings with the Commission, the committee indicated that it would be Harris who would bid for the presidential election and renamed itself ‘Harris for President’.