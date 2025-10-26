Kamala Harris hints at 2028 comeback, says she’s ‘not done yet’
In what many are calling her strongest signal yet of a political comeback, former US vice-president Kamala Harris has hinted that she may once again seek the nation’s highest office — declaring she is “not done” and suggesting America will, one day, see a woman in the Oval office.
“I have lived my entire career as a life of service — and it’s in my bones,” Harris told the BBC in an interview set to air on Sunday. “I am not done.”
Her remarks come nearly a year after her 2024 election defeat to President Donald Trump, a loss that many Democrats are still dissecting as the party looks ahead to the 2028 presidential race.
Asked directly whether she could envision herself as president, Harris smiled and replied simply, “Possibly.” It was a single word that has reignited speculation across Washington about her political future.
Reflecting on the path ahead for women in politics, Harris said she is confident that her grandnieces will “in their lifetime, for sure” witness a woman in the White House — perhaps hinting that the journey toward that milestone is far from over.
While she stopped short of confirming a 2028 campaign, Harris made clear that she remains an active player in America’s political life. Dismissing polls that currently place her behind several potential Democratic contenders, she added: “If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office, or my second — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here.”
The interview coincides with a renewed public presence for Harris, who has been promoting her recently released memoir, 107 days, a reflective account of her whirlwind experience as the Democratic nominee in 2024 after president Joe Biden abruptly exited the race.
Her remarks also come as Democrats quietly begin jockeying for position in what could become one of the most crowded primary fields in decades. Early manoeuvring is already under way from California governor Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Representative Ro Khanna, each courting key constituencies and donors ahead of an expected showdown.
Within the Democratic Party, debates still rage over what went wrong in 2024 — with some blaming Biden’s delayed withdrawal, and others questioning whether Harris ever found her footing on the campaign’s defining issue: the economy.
The White House, for its part, appeared unamused by Harris’s reflections.
“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint — the American people don’t care about her absurd lies,” said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. “Or maybe she did take the hint, and that’s why she’s airing her grievances to foreign publications.”
For now, Harris’s words leave the door ajar — a tantalising glimpse of unfinished ambition. As America’s political stage resets for 2028, one thing is clear: Kamala Harris may have been counted out, but she’s far from stepping off the field.
With IANS inputs
