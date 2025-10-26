Kamala Harris hints at 2028 comeback, says she’s ‘not done yet’

In what many are calling her strongest signal yet of a political comeback, former US vice-president Kamala Harris has hinted that she may once again seek the nation’s highest office — declaring she is “not done” and suggesting America will, one day, see a woman in the Oval office.

“I have lived my entire career as a life of service — and it’s in my bones,” Harris told the BBC in an interview set to air on Sunday. “I am not done.”

Her remarks come nearly a year after her 2024 election defeat to President Donald Trump, a loss that many Democrats are still dissecting as the party looks ahead to the 2028 presidential race.

Asked directly whether she could envision herself as president, Harris smiled and replied simply, “Possibly.” It was a single word that has reignited speculation across Washington about her political future.

Reflecting on the path ahead for women in politics, Harris said she is confident that her grandnieces will “in their lifetime, for sure” witness a woman in the White House — perhaps hinting that the journey toward that milestone is far from over.