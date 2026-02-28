Kashmir families anxious as students remain in Iran after Israeli strikes
Leaders urge urgent evacuation measures as concerns grow over safety of Indian nationals amid escalating tensions
Anxiety is mounting across Kashmir after reports of Israeli air strikes on locations in Iran, with families expressing deep concern for students and other residents from the region who remain there.
While many Kashmiri students managed to return home earlier this week when Iranian airspace was still open, several are understood to be stranded as the security situation worsens. In addition to students, a number of doctors and other Indian professionals employed in Iran are also believed to still be in the country.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and current chief minister Omar Abdullah had earlier advised students to follow the Indian government’s travel advisory and leave Iran while commercial flights were operating.
Amid growing unease, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, national representative and Pradesh president of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), called for close coordination between Iranian authorities, university administrations and the Indian embassy in Tehran.
He urged the activation of dedicated emergency helplines, the issuance of clear advisories and preparation of a comprehensive contingency plan should the situation deteriorate further.
In a formal appeal, AIMSA asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take swift and proactive steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the region. The association stressed that continuous monitoring and timely communication were essential to prevent panic among students and their families.
Across the Kashmir Valley, religious and community leaders have condemned the Israeli attacks and called for an immediate halt to hostilities. The Valley and the Kargil region of Ladakh have a significant Shia Muslim population, many of whom share strong religious and cultural ties with Iran.
Local authorities said they are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that public expressions of concern remain peaceful and that no disruptive elements exploit the developments.
With IANS input
