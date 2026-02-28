Kashmir families anxious as students remain in Iran after Israeli strikes

Anxiety is mounting across Kashmir after reports of Israeli air strikes on locations in Iran, with families expressing deep concern for students and other residents from the region who remain there.

While many Kashmiri students managed to return home earlier this week when Iranian airspace was still open, several are understood to be stranded as the security situation worsens. In addition to students, a number of doctors and other Indian professionals employed in Iran are also believed to still be in the country.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and current chief minister Omar Abdullah had earlier advised students to follow the Indian government’s travel advisory and leave Iran while commercial flights were operating.

Amid growing unease, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, national representative and Pradesh president of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), called for close coordination between Iranian authorities, university administrations and the Indian embassy in Tehran.