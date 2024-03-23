Kate, the Princess of Wales, reveals she is receiving treatment for cancer

Cancer diagnosis followed hospitalization

Kensington Palace at the time said that Catherine's condition was not cancer-related.

The princess had not been seen publicly since Christmas until a video surfaced of her with her husband, Prince William, walking to a shop near their home in Windsor.

Her absence from public view sparked weeks of speculation about her condition.

A photo released by Kensington Palace after her hospitalization was retracted by news organizations after they found it had been altered.

In her Friday video announcement, Catherine said that while her medical team initially thought that her condition was non-cancerous, tests taken after her surgery revealed the presence of cancer.

She said the discovery was "a huge shock," but she was "well and getting stronger every day."

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

She said that her family needed to be given "time, space and privacy" as she completes her treatment.

Last month, Britain's royal family announced that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer.

Charles 'proud' of Catherine, while Harry and Meghan wish healing

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III was proud of Princess Catherine for her courage in making her announcement.

It said Charles has remained in close contact with his daughter-in-law over the last few weeks.