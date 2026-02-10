Starmer vows to stay on as Epstein links trigger crisis inside Labour govt

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged on Monday to remain in office as disclosures about links between the former UK ambassador to Washington and Jeffrey Epstein escalated into a serious challenge for his government, now 19 months into its term.

Starmer's standing within the Labour Party has been shaken by the fallout from the release of files tied to Epstein — an individual Starmer never encountered and whose criminal conduct has not drawn him into wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, some members of the centre-left party have urged him to step aside over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson to the prominent diplomatic role in 2024 despite Mandelson’s association with the disgraced financier. Anas Sarwar, who heads Labour in Scotland, echoed that position on Monday, arguing that “there have been too many mistakes” and insisting that “the leadership in Downing Street has to change”.

The turmoil has already prompted the resignations of Starmer’s chief of staff and communications chief within days of one another. Starmer, however, made clear he intends to stay. "Every fight I have ever been in, I've won," he told Labour lawmakers gathered in Parliament. "I'm not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country.”

After Sarwar’s remarks, several senior figures — including names mentioned as possible rivals — voiced their backing. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy wrote on X: "We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the prime minister in doing that."

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said: "At this crucial time for the world, we need his leadership not just at home but on the global stage." Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, seen as a potential successor, stated that Starmer “has my full support”.