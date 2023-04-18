Kenya plans to evacuate 3,000 nationals in Sudan amid crisis

Kenya has announced plans to evacuate 3,000 of its nationals in Sudan amid the ongoing violent clashes that has killed 185 people so far.



Roseline Njogu, principal secretary for State Department for Diaspora Affairs, told the media in Nairobi that despite the closure of Sudan's airspace, the country has constituted a multi-agency technical team that is monitoring the evolving situation on a real-time basis, reports Xinhua news agency.



"We are assembling all the logistics required to evacuate our citizens once Sudan's airspace is open and there is the ability to move people safely," Njogu said.