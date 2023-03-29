Khalistan supporters vandalize Gandhi's statue in Canada again

Another statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised at a university campus in Burnaby, Canada, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver announced on Tuesday, just days after another statue was targeted in Ontario.

In the latest incident, the statue had been placed at Peace Square at Simon Fraser Univerity's Burnaby campus.

"We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalising the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji SFU Burnaby campus," the Consulate General tweeted.

"The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," it added.