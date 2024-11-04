Khalistani extremists attack devotees in Canada’s Hindu Sabha temple

A protest by Khalistani extremists near the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton escalated into violence on Sunday, 4 November, with attendees of the temple reportedly attacked.

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also spoken out against the attack.

Despite the lack of arrests in connection with Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple violence, Peel Police maintained a visible presence, with dozens of officers stationed outside the temple on Sunday noon.

Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."

Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists.

Taking to X, he wrote, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada. I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies."