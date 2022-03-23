Kickstarter's Aziz Hasan steps down as CEO

"While my last day as CEO will be April 4, I will remain on as an advisor to the company for the next several months as the Board searches for the next CEO. In the interim, Sean is the right leader for Kickstarter.



"He has brought his passion for empowering creative people through technology to the platform and its community for over six years," Hasan added.



In December, 2021, the platform planned to develop a decentralised crowdfunding protocol in the blockchain. Kickstarter received complaints and concerns from users when the announcement came out.