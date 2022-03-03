Kiev residents permanently move to metro tunnels

As Russian missiles rain down on their homes, many people in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev have moved permanently into the safe shelter of the metro.



Kiev's extremely deep metro tunnels are a perfect place to hide.



Descending into the cavernous cool of the Dorohozhychy station, one is greeted with the sight of wall to wall blankets, tents, piles of personal goods and people sitting or lying on the floor, with their children and their pets, waiting and hoping that the Russians will be defeated and that they could have their lives back, the local Kyiv Independent newspaper reported.