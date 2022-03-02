Kiev TV tower bombed after Kremlin told civilians to flee

Explosions erupted around Kiev's 1,300-ft TV tower on Tuesday afternoon (local time), just hours after Russia told civilians to evacuate because it was about to begin bombarding 'strategic' targets in the Ukrainian capital, Daily Mail reported.



At least two large blasts were seen near the foot of the tower, around three miles from central Kiev, at around 5.30 pm local time.



It was not immediately clear whether the tower had been the target of the strikes, or whether they had been targeting nearby buildings. The tower remained standing, but several state broadcasts went off air, the report said.