Kim Jong-un reviewed satellite photos of WH, Pentagon & key US naval base: KCNA

North Korea on Tuesday said the country's military spy satellite has taken photos of the White House and Pentagon in the US as well as nuclear aircraft carriers docked at a key American naval base.

Leader Kim Jong-un viewed the photos as he received an operations report from the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Monday morning and at dawn Tuesday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He observed satellite photos of the White House and the Pentagon taken at 11.36 p.m. on Monday night, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.

The spy satellite also took photos of Naval Station Norfolk, Newport News Shipyard and a Virginia airfield at 11.35 p.m. Monday.

Four US Navy nuclear aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier were spotted in the photos, the KCNA said.

North Korea launched the Malligyong-1 spy satellite on a new type of Chollima-1 rocket on 21 November after two failed attempts in May and August, respectively.