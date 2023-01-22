King Charles Coronation street parties to be held across Commonwealth

Buckingham Palace on Sunday revealed further details of the grand Coronation Ceremony planned for King Charles III in May, which will involve scores of street parties being held across the UK and Commonwealth nations.

The 74-year-old royal will be formally crowned as monarch along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 and millions are expected to join in the celebrations over a long holiday weekend.

Another key highlight will be a mega concert involving global music icons, orchestras, a diverse choir and world-famous entertainers to be telecast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle.