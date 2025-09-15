King Charles III rolls out royal pomp as Trump prepares for 2nd UK state visit

As US President Donald Trump prepares for his historic second state visit to the UK, Windsor Castle is abuzz with activity. Staff are meticulously setting the 50-metre-long mahogany Waterloo Table, grooms are polishing the hooves of horses that will pull the royal carriages, and the military honour guard is drilling for flawless precision.

The visit, which promises tiaras, brass bands, and a lavish banquet served on 200-year-old silver, showcases Britain’s unmatched tradition of ceremonial pomp — a spectacle designed to strengthen diplomatic ties with one of the world’s most powerful leaders.

“This is about buttering up to him,” said royal historian Robert Lacey, noting the US president’s admiration for monarchy and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Soft power at work

For centuries, the British monarchy has served as a tool of soft power, using ceremonial grandeur to influence world leaders. While the monarchy no longer wields direct political authority, state visits remain a key instrument for diplomatic leverage, fostering goodwill and facilitating negotiations.