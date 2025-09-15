King Charles III rolls out royal pomp as Trump prepares for 2nd UK state visit
For centuries, the British monarchy has served as a tool of soft power, using ceremonial grandeur to influence world leaders
As US President Donald Trump prepares for his historic second state visit to the UK, Windsor Castle is abuzz with activity. Staff are meticulously setting the 50-metre-long mahogany Waterloo Table, grooms are polishing the hooves of horses that will pull the royal carriages, and the military honour guard is drilling for flawless precision.
The visit, which promises tiaras, brass bands, and a lavish banquet served on 200-year-old silver, showcases Britain’s unmatched tradition of ceremonial pomp — a spectacle designed to strengthen diplomatic ties with one of the world’s most powerful leaders.
“This is about buttering up to him,” said royal historian Robert Lacey, noting the US president’s admiration for monarchy and the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Soft power at work
For centuries, the British monarchy has served as a tool of soft power, using ceremonial grandeur to influence world leaders. While the monarchy no longer wields direct political authority, state visits remain a key instrument for diplomatic leverage, fostering goodwill and facilitating negotiations.
Over seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II hosted figures ranging from Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu to Nelson Mandela, and US presidents have long sought the royal treatment. This time, the focus is on trade discussions and support against Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer having personally delivered the king’s invitation in February.
Glitz and ceremony
The main events will begin on Wednesday. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will accompany the Trumps on a carriage ride through Windsor estate, along paths lined by armed forces. Inside the castle, a military band will perform “God Save the King” and “The Star-Spangled Banner”, while hundreds of troops, musicians, and mounted guards participate in meticulously rehearsed ceremonies.
A special exhibit highlighting Britain-US shared history, including democratic and legal traditions dating back to the Magna Carta, will also be part of the visit.
The state banquet will be the centerpiece, held around the massive Waterloo Table, which seats up to 160 guests. The table, taking five days to prepare, will be laid with the Grand Service, a 200-year-old silver-gilt dining set featuring over 4,000 pieces, from dinner plates to egg cups. Guests will don white ties and tailcoats, while women will wear designer gowns and glittering tiaras.
Royal historian Hugo Vickers noted that the grandeur of the banquet is more than ceremonial; it is a tool of diplomacy. “Keir Starmer has cleverly used the king to host President Trump, creating goodwill that can help advance discussions on issues such as Ukraine,” Vickers said.
The diplomatic discussions will continue on Thursday at Chequers, the country estate of the British prime minister, where Trump and Starmer are expected to deliberate on key international issues.
With AP/PTI inputs
