Kosovo heads to snap polls with political deadlock set to persist

Kosovo goes to the polls on Sunday amid widespread scepticism that the snap election will resolve the political stalemate that has gripped the country since an inconclusive vote earlier this year.

The Hindu reported through AFP that the Balkan state has remained in limbo since the February election, in which Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Vetevendosje (VV) party emerged as the single largest force but failed to secure enough seats to form a government. Months of fruitless negotiations left parliament paralysed, prompting the caretaker prime minister to call fresh elections.

Political observers, however, expect little to change. Economist Mehmet Gjata said the vote was unlikely to deliver a clear outcome, predicting that Kurti’s party would once again lead the results without achieving a governing majority. Political analyst Fatime Hajdari echoed the view, saying VV was likely to top the poll but that the broader picture would remain uncertain.

Kurti remains Kosovo’s most recognisable political figure. Once known for his radical activism and imprisonment, he led VV to a landslide victory in 2021, winning more than half the vote in the strongest electoral showing since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. His mix of nationalist rhetoric and reformist promises has resonated with voters in a country whose sovereignty continues to be challenged by Belgrade.

Yet analysts believe the political landscape has shifted. Gjata warned that VV was unlikely to repeat its earlier success, raising the prospect of another hung parliament. Major opposition parties have repeatedly ruled out joining a Kurti-led coalition, making prolonged fragmentation in the legislature a real possibility.

Former foreign minister and opposition figure Enver Hoxhaj said the only viable alternative would be close coordination among the three main opposition parties, arguing that such cooperation was essential to restore stability.