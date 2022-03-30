Kremlin says no breakthrough in Ukraine talks

He emphasised in a call with reporters that there is still a lot of work ahead following Tuesday's talks in Istanbul.

On Tuesday, Ukraine set out a detailed framework for a peace deal under which the country would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the US, Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland.

It said it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.