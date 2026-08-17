Kushner meets Netanyahu in US push for Gaza ceasefire plan

US Middle East negotiator Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss a US-backed 15-point road map for advancing a Gaza ceasefire, after holding more than two hours of talks with Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt.

The latest diplomatic push comes after Netanyahu rejected the road map, which includes Hamas disarmament and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Hamas has said it accepts the plan and urged mediators and the US-created Board of Peace to “compel” Israel to sign on.

Israel, however, says Hamas must fully disarm before any Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair and Board of Peace Director Nickolay Mladenov also attended Kushner’s meeting with Netanyahu, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The negotiations have significant implications for some 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, the reconstruction of the territory and arrangements for its future governance.

Israeli forces currently control about 60 per cent of Gaza, and Netanyahu has previously threatened to expand that control.

Kushner holds talks with Hamas

Kushner’s meeting with Netanyahu came a day after he spent more than two hours meeting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt, according to a regional official and a Hamas official.

Officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye, which are involved in mediation efforts, also attended the meeting.

The Hamas official said al-Hayya demanded that Israel halt its attacks on Gaza and withdraw to the so-called “yellow line” before implementation of the road map could begin.