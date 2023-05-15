Imran Khan bail hearing on Tuesday; Lahore HC grants bail to Bushra Bibi

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday appeared before the Lahore High Court, which fixed his bail hearing on Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case that sparked violent protests by his supporters.

Khan was accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi, who was granted pre-arrest bail till May 23 by the high court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"The LHC granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The court, however, fixed Khan's bail plea for Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him after May 9 violence. The LHC Registrar's Office has raised an objection for not attaching the arrested copies of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court orders," a court official told PTI.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid had fixed May 16 for the hearing of Khan's plea after his counsel assured provision of the court's orders.