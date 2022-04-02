Lanka economic crisis: Ruling coalition party urges Prez Gotabaya to form all-party government

Party's general secretary and a state minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the Central Committee decided on Friday to urge for the formation of a government representing all parties in Parliament.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) with 14 Members of Parliament is the largest group within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ruling coalition.

Sirisena is SLPP chair but he is not a minister.

We have entrusted the party leaders to take a decision as to whether the SLFP would leave the government if the government ignored our request to form an all-party government, Jayasekera said.

The SLPP coalition, an alliance of 11 parties, has been in trouble recently.

Two of the 11 party leaders were sacked as Cabinet ministers while another Cabinet member has joined them in criticising the government's handling of the economic crisis.