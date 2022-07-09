Lankan PM Wickremesinghe offers to resign to make way for all-party govt; Prez Rajapaksa's whereabouts unknown

At least 45 people, including seven security personnel, were injured in clashes between security forces and the protesters some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets - who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.



Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office in early April.



According to sources, the 73-year-old President had been moved out of his residence on Friday, in anticipation of Saturday's protests. His whereabouts were unknown as protesters have now occupied both his office and official residence.



Video footage from inside the building showed hundreds of protesters packing into rooms and corridors, while hundreds also milled around the grounds outside.



Some video clips showed scores of people taking a dip in the presidential palace pool.



Amidst the turmoil, Wickremesinghe summoned an emergency meeting of all political parties and also requested the Speaker to summon Parliament.



During a meeting summoned by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, political party leaders pressed for an all party government while calling for President's resignation.



The main Muslim party leader Raul Hakeem told reporters that party leaders wanted both President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe to resign and Speaker Abeywardena to become acting president as per the Constitution.



The Constitution stipulates under article 40C that the Prime Minister must act as the President until Parliament could appoint an acting president within one month of president vacating office.



However, the Opposition is opposed to Wickremesinghe becoming interim president as he was not elected by the people. He entered Parliament as an appointed member having failed to win a seat in the parliamentary election held in August 2020.



Meanwhile, President Rajapaksa's whereabout are still not known. The Prime Minister's office said he had contacted the Prime Minister to say that he would agree to abide by the decisions made by the party leaders.

Sources from the Speaker's office said he would officially write to both president and prime minister calling for their resignations as it was the consensus at the party leaders' meeting.