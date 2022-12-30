Lao cabinet reshuffled, new PM elected

The Lao cabinet was reshuffled at the concluding meeting of the Fourth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly (Ninth Legislature) held on Friday, with the election of lawmaker Sonexay Siphandone as the new Prime Minister.



Phankham Viphavanh, in his speech at the National Assembly (NA) meeting, is said to resign from the post of prime minister for reaching the retirement age and health problems, reports Xinhua news agency.



Viphavanh, born in 1951, was elected as prime minister of the Lao government by the National Assembly in March 2021.



He had previously served as vice president, vice prime minister, minister of education of Laos, Huaphan provincial governor.