Largest Ambedkar statue outside India to be unveiled in US on Oct 14

A 19-foot statue of B.R. Ambedkar, named 'Statue of Equality' and also the largest outside India, is set to be unveiled in the US state of Maryland on 14 October to celebrate the life and legacy of the leader and architect of the Indian Constitution.

Built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city, just 21 miles away from White House, it is a replica of the world's largest 125-feet Ambedkar statue unveiled in Hyderabad recently, according to the organisers.

According to the Ambedkar International Center (AIC), it is the "largest statue of Ambedkar outside India", and part of the organisation's first Ambedkar Memorial project in the US.

"Be a part of this inspiring occasion as we honor Dr Ambedkar’s contributions to equality, human rights, and empowerment," AIC said in a statement.