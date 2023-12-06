Last hospital in northern Gaza has halted operations: Health official

The only operating hospital in the conflict-ravaged northern Gaza Strip halted services on Wednesday owing to fuel shortages and heavy Israeli strikes, according to a Palestinian health official.

"Kamal Odwan Hospital was out of service due to repeated Israeli targetting and the exhaustion of fuel needed to operate the generators," Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, said at a press conference.

Al-Barsh added that the Israeli army continued to besiege the hospital in the town of Beit Lahia and targetted it with air and artillery bombardment, Xinhua news agency reported. He said the hospital received more than 100 bodies overnight on Tuesday, but was unable to bury them owing to the heavy strikes.

Over the past two days, areas around the hospital came under two Israeli aerial attacks and witnessed heavy fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants, resulting in deaths and injuries.