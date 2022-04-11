PTI to resign en masse from Pak National Assembly, boycott PM election

All lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will resign from the National Assembly ahead of the voting to elect a new prime minister, Imran Khan's close aide Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

Chaudhry, the former information minister, also said that the PTI has refused to be a part of the so-called election for which the party has nominated ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee has decided to resign from the National Assembly. Today, all members of the Assembly are submitting their resignations to the Speaker... We will fight for freedom," Chaudhry tweeted.

Meanwhile, GEO TV quoted sources as saying that Imran Khan has also decided to quit as a member of the National Assembly.