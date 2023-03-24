Legacy Twitter Blue badges to be removed from April 1, pay Rs 9,400 a year in India

Elon Musk on Friday said that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1. Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year for individual users.



Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk announced.



"On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," said the company.