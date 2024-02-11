Legal challenges mount in Pakistan election results

Hectic legal activity is expected over the next few days in Pakistan as several results of the general elections held on 8 February, showing PML-N candidates as winners, are being challenged in the high courts, with opponents alleging that their defeat was a result of “rigging”, a media report said on Saturday, 10 February.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-affiliated Independent candidates have moved the Lahore High Court challenging the results of PP-164 and NA-118, where the father-son duo, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, secured victory, ARY News reported.

In his petition, Independent candidate Yousuf Mio, who contested against Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML) President Shehbaz Sharif, claimed that the returning officer did not allow the petitioner to enter the office.

“The results were announced in the petitioner’s absence,” stated the application, urging the court to direct the RO to announce the results as per Form-45.

Meanwhile, Alia Hamza’s husband, whose wife contested against Hamza Shehbaz, challenged the result and noted that the PML-N candidate lost the election as per Form-45.