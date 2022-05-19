Legendary author Ruskin Bond turns 88

"My dream birthday party would be one in which I am joined by hundreds of my young readers, all enjoying cakes, jalebis, samosas, etc, the bill to be paid by my publishers," Bond told PTI.



"I have, on the whole, had a wonderful life, and I will tell you more about it as we go along," he writes at the beginning of his book.



He goes on to describe how he loves writing with a pen, basking in the sun, having a good breakfast and reading letters written by his well-wishers and fans.



"There's something special you can do, even if you are not yet quite sure what it could be. It's lurking there somewhere in the back of your mind. It will come to the fore one of these days. And then you can forge ahead. And don't look back," he advises.



Bond also asks children not to look back at failure.



"Our past is full of regrets, of things that bother us from time to time. As you get older, you will look back at your boyhood, girlhood, teens, and wish that you had done things differently at certain times. Don't let these memories stand in your way."



On birthdays, he writes, "Once a year we celebrate our individual birthdays. On that day in the year we sometimes realise how lucky we are to be alive.



"And yet, surely, every day is a birthday - a birthday for you and me..."