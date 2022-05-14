Lessons for India from Sri Lanka: The Presidential form of Govt has severe limitations

Since March 2022, a citizens’ protest movement gained momentum in different parts of Sri Lanka for resolving the economic, social and political crisis in Sri Lanka exacerbated by the Rajapaksa regime. The symbolic zenith of this movement was the #GotaGoGama protest site at the Galle Face Green, Colombo.

The main protest site #GotaGoGama included a school, a library, a recycling programme, places of worship, sleeping and dining areas and a public dialogue space, all created with the intention of modelling an inclusive society.

While the peaceful protest drew international attention, on the 9th of May, 2022, Mahinda Rajapaksa's supporters staged a violent attack on people protesting at Galle Face.

Allegedly, provincial and local council members brought loyal supporters to Temple Trees, the Prime Minister’s official residence, intoxicated them and incited them to attack protestors. Subsequently, these henchmen raided the #GotaGoGama site at Galle Face as well as its sister site #Mynagogama at Temple Trees, destroying tents and brutally attacking unarmed protestors.

This angered members of the general public who stood in solidarity with the #GoHomeGota protest and people retaliated by fighting with the goons and then went on the rampage, torching houses and vehicles of MPs, ministers and known Rajapaksa supporters.

While the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned and was flown, along with family members, to the Trincomalee naval base, 270 kilometres from Colombo, uncertainty gripped the island nation. Army vehicles patrolled the streets in Colombo and a former army commander claimed to have been appointed ‘Defence Secretary’ told the media that the army would protect everyone.

A majority of Sri Lankans are Sinhala Buddhists (70%) with Hindus comprising 13%, Muslims 10% and Christians 6% or so. But as in India, the minority Tamils, Muslims and Christians have often been at the receiving end of the majority.