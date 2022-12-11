Lessons from China for the BJP

The brutally authoritarian, one party-ruled China’s startling turnaround on its vicious ‘zero-Covid’ controls and restrictions on freedoms holds out important lessons for BJP ruled India.

In a country where largescale demonstrations are highly unusual, the groundswell of civil protests over China’s exorbitant mass-testing, harshly enforced quarantines and lockdowns were the most vehement since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy campaign.

However, numerous Covid-afflicted districts in China were released from lockdown measures on December 1, even as police and security personnel moved in quickly to disperse street rallies across the country.