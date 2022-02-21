Lessons in governance & politics India should learn from Chile

The idea of learning from other nations seems to have been buried since the 1990s along with non-alignment. But perhaps it is time for India’s democratic polity to raise its head and look at what is happening elsewhere, beyond the immediate and toxic domestic headlines; because hope might yet be lurking in distant corners of the world.

One such glimmer of hope this January was the election of the 36-year-old Gabriel Boric as Chile’s president, and the winning coalition’s (called New Social Pact) fight for social justice. Boric has promised an equitable, sustainable and green future for Chileans.

Our relationship with Latin American countries is like a distant telephonic affair. Chile is that country of the Andes range, where most of the world’s glaciers and the driest desert are found. It is a global front-runner in the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out; 90% of its people are inoculated. In 2021 it was the world’s best-performing economy, buoyed by large state spending to ease the impact of the two-year-long pandemic. The value of the Chilean peso is nearly 4 Indian rupees.