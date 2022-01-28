Lethal 'NeoCov' only 1 mutation away from infecting humans: Wuhan scientists

NeoCoV has been discovered among bats in South Africa and has only been known to spread among these animals to date.



The MERS-CoV and several bat coronaviruses employ 'DPP4' as their functional receptors.



However, the receptor for NeoCoV, the closest MERS-CoV relative yet discovered in bats, remains "enigmatic".



In the study, the researchers unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry.



"NeoCoV efficiently infects human ACE2 expressing cells after a T510F mutation on the receptor-binding motif (RBM). Notably, the infection could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV," the study showed.



It means that neither antibodies nor protein molecules produced by people with respiratory diseases or who have been fully vaccinated can protect against NeoCoV.