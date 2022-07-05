Level 2 restriction imposed in Jakarta over Covid resurgence

"Recently, we have seen a significant growing number of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of BA.4 and BA.5 variants," Syafrizal ZA, director general of Regional Administration Development at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said in a statement.



Under the level 2 status, hotels, supermarkets, restaurants and theatre can still operate up to a maximum of 75 per cent of the total capacity and must be closed by 9 p.m.