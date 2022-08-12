LinkedIn lays off entire global events marketing team: Report

"They confirmed the entire team was impacted. Affected employees are being encouraged to apply for roles on a new internal team focused on creating virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences," the report mentioned.



The layoffs at LinkedIn came as its parent company Microsoft, which laid off 1 per cent or 1,800 employees in July, asked around 200 more employees to go, this time from one of its customer-focused R&D projects.



According to posts on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, the recent layoffs have also impacted contracted recruiters across several locations.



A Business Insider report first mentioned that the additional job cuts were concentrated in Microsoft's Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put together in 2018 with the goal of "winning back consumers".