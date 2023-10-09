Lives at risk if Gaza's only power station out of fuel: Energy authority

The energy authority in the Gaza Strip has warned of a potential humanitarian catastrophe brought by a massive blackout in the besieged enclave due to a fuel shortage and halted electricity supply from Israel amid the unprecedented attack on the Jewish state by the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

Fuel reserves in the Palestinian enclave are only enough to run its sole power station until Tuesday, 10 October, and "if the current situation continues, Gaza will be forced to turn off the station, which threatens the occurrence of a certain humanitarian catastrophe", Xinhua news agency quoted the authority as saying in a statement.

It also said "all the electricity lines supplying the Gaza Strip and coming from Israel stopped on Sunday" following an Israeli government order.