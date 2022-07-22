Liz Truss holds commanding lead over Rishi Sunak in race to be next UK Prime Minister: Survey

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has extended a commanding 28 lead over British-Indian ex-minister Rishi Sunak in the race to be the UK's next Prime Minister, according to the latest YouGov survey.

On Thursday, Conservative Party members voted to send both Sunak and Truss through to the final stage of the party's leadership contest in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

One of them will now be selected as the next Prime Minister by the party membership in a ballot running from August 4 until early September, according to the YouGov survey.

YouGov is a leading British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Earlier this week, figures suggested that Truss, 46, would beat the 42-year-old former Chancellor in a hypothetical head-to-head by 19 points.

Now, with the final two announced and the summer campaign just beginning, a new YouGov poll of Tory members suggests Truss retains her strong advantage.

According to the survey of 730 Conservative Party members on Wednesday and Thursday, 62 per cent said that they would vote for Truss and 38 per cent opted for Sunak, excluding those who said they wouldn't vote or did not know.

Truss has a 24 percentage point lead, up from a 20-point lead two days ago.