London Diary: A flavour of Urdu in London

Jashn-e-Rekhta, the popular festival of Urdu literature, is to make its London debut next month following in the footsteps of the Jaipur Literature Festival and the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival.

Billed as a ‘wide canvas of poetry, satire and cultural heritage’ (Urdu hai jiska naam: Adab se tanz o mizah tak) it has already generated much hype in London’s modest but knowledgeable circle of Urdu lovers.

Tickets have gone on sale, and, it seems, the demand has already exceeded expectations.

Organisers promise ‘an immersive experience into the composite culture from which Urdu originated’. Adjectives are flying around to describe the fare being offered. “A captivating tapestry, interweaving the exquisite threads of Urdu’s cultural opulence,” is how an official spokesman described the upcoming event.

Modelled on the same free-wheeling and informal format that has made it such a hit with Delhiwallahs, it will offer an eclectic fare comprising music, dance, dastangoi (storytelling), conversations, mushaira, and qawwali.

One official described the first edition as an “appetizer”. “This first edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta London, seeks to foster the desire of all to delve deeper into the uplifting philosophy that this zubaan-e-ishq (language of love) offers,” he said. The date to remember is 28 October, and the venue is Westminster Chapel, if you happen to be in London.