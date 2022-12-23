London Diary: Vignettes of turbulent city life

Homeless in Britain

It was billed as the mother of all humanitarian gestures with thousands of Brits throwing their doors open to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. There was a scramble to embrace them with the media awash with stories of British generosity. It was hard to escape images of hugs and kisses and of distraught refugees—mostly women and children—expressing their gratitude to their hosts.

But barely ten months later, the pendulum has swung to the other side: people desperately want to be rid of their guests as the war fatigue sets in, and the money they got from the government to host the refugees has dried up. So much so that many have thrown out their guests, making them homeless.

The number of homeless Ukrainian refugees in England has risen by almost 30 per cent in a month, as host families end their support for them. And this is why, as The Times explained: “Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme families pledged to provide support for Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the UK for at least six months in return for government support of £350 a month. However, with the six-month mark for many hosts having passed, or soon approaching, the number of Ukrainian families looking for emergency accommodation has spiked.”

According to figures, more than 2,000 families with children and 900 individuals are now officially homeless. Officials have described the situation as a “perfect storm”.

The truth is that it was always destined to end in tears: that’s the nature of political honeymoons.