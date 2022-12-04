London Diary: An Indian success story

An Indian success story

No, it’s not the ‘Sunak effect’, but should add to the positive mood around the Indian diaspora. It has emerged that British Indians not only earn more than any other immigrant group, but their average earnings are more than those of their white peers. And, remarkably, this at a time when racial discrimination is said to have increased resulting in a ‘substantial’ pay-gap between white Britons and ethnic groups.

A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a leading independent thinktank, found that despite improved educational attainment among south Asians and black African groups over the past decade, minorities still trail white people on wages.

“Most minority groups continue to earn less than their white British counterparts, and all earn less on average than we would expect given their education, background and occupation. Evidence of discrimination in the labour market is clear, and wealth inequalities are likely to prove especially hard to shift,” said Professor Heidi Safia Mirza of University College London.

However, the average British Indian man earned 13 per cent more than the white average man.

“Indian men, both immigrant and UK-born, have enjoyed rapid average wage growth. Black Caribbean men have not,” the study said.

In contrast, the average weekly earnings of Bangladeshi men were 42 per cent below the white average in 2019; the figure was 22 per cent for Pakistani men and 13 per cent for Caribbean men.

The findings are consistent with previous studies that Indian immigrants are better educated, more aspirational and professionally successful than other South Asian communities. Rishi Sunak’s meteoric rise confirms the British Indian success story.