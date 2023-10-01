London Diary: Asians at the receiving end of black racism

If you thought racism was only what Whites do to non-Whites, consider these handwritten slogans that appeared in a London neighbourhood: ‘Racist Asians go to hell’, and ‘Parasitic merchants out of our community’.

Peckham is a predominantly African-Caribbean area in South London and a recent influx of Indian immigrants who have been buying up businesses and properties has upset black groups. They say Asian people are trying to monopolise the beauty cosmetics sector until recently controlled by the black community.

Indians allege that they are constantly targeted at the slightest provocation. But what happened recently was unprecedented with blacks openly calling a boycott of non-black businesses.

The protests followed a scuffle between Sohail Sindho, Indian-origin owner of a cosmetics store, and a black female customer.

In a video of the incident, Sindho appears to put his hands around her throat during the altercation to prevent her from leaving the shop with items she had not paid for. Apparently, the woman had gone there to seek a refund for certain things she had bought earlier and wanted to return them.

Sindho said: “We do not give refunds; we exchange items or give a credit note. So she grabbed some stuff (three items worth £24) from the shelf and tried to leave.”

Following violent protests, he was forced to close his shop and go into hiding. He has taken his kids out of school fearing they may be targeted.

“I feel like I’m in a war zone... they are threatening me. Activists are using this as a racial issue. I don’t know if I can return to my shop. I have no idea where to go from here,” he told reporters.