London Diary: BJP’s links with Leicester riots

BJP’s links with Leicester riots

New details have emerged of how right-wing Hindu nationalist groups operating in Leicester received support from Far Right British racist elements during last month’s Hindu-Muslim riots triggered by a row over an India-Pakistan cricket match.

A Sunday Times investigation has revealed that BJP’s Nupur Sharma was in touch with Tommy Robinson, formerly of fascist British Nationalist Party (BNP) and English Defence League and currently with For Britain.

She was due to interview him for OpIndia website which she edits, but it was called off after “British Hindus contacted Sharma to warn that the interview could inflame tensions”, the paper said.

Earlier, she had reportedly tweeted that she would be interviewing Robinson to “call out blatant Islamic violence in Leicester”. “Hindus need allies, and we don’t have the luxury of perfection when Hinduphobia is so mainstream,” she wrote.

Robinson, who was once convicted on charges of race hate, recently launched what The Sunday Times described as a “passionate defence of British Hindus” saying in a video blog: “We have all grown up with Hindus. We know who they are, we know how peaceful they are.”

He said he was looking to rally football fans to travel to Leicester to protect Hindus from an “onslaught from Pakistani Muslims” following clashes in Leicester between the two groups earlier in September triggered by a cricket game between Pakistan and India.

“It’s the Pakistani Muslims coming in from Birmingham, it’s the Pakistani Muslims travelling from different cities to attack Indian Hindus, to terrorise them in their homes and to target their women,” said Robinson. On the social media site Gettr, he said he had contacted members of the Hindu community, offering support and protection from across the UK.