London Diary: Brits more hawkish on immigration than even Trump loyalists

Brits like to believe that they’re more liberal, more pro-diversity, more tolerant of immigrants than their reactionary hang-’em-flog-’em American cousins. But apparently the reality is exactly the opposite.

According to a new study, it’s Britons who are far likelier than Americans to believe that illegal immigrants should be deported, and less convinced that diversity improves society.

Researchers with the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), Britain’s largest not-for-profit social research organisation, said they wanted to “better understand how public attitudes in the UK compare with those in the US, and the extent of polarisation in the two countries”.

More than 2,000 UK residents (aged 16 and above) were surveyed, and asked the same questions answered by 8,000 over-18s in America.

The results showed that 42 per cent of people in the UK thought there should be legal efforts to deport immigrants living here without permission, compared with 33 per cent in the US. And while 64 per cent Americans felt that diversity strengthened society, only 49 per cent Brits thought so.

Alex Scholes, a research director at NatCen, said that while Britain was more liberal on questions to do with family, sexuality and religion, attitudes to immigration and diversity showed the opposite pattern.

“People in the UK are less likely than those in the US to see diversity as a strength, or to think that openness to people from other countries is essential to who we are as a nation," he said.

Perhaps the most revealing part is that supporters of Britain’s far right Reform UK party — tipped to form the next government if elections were to be held tomorrow — are more likely than Donald Trump’s loyalists to favour deportation of illegal immigrants.

Welcome to the ‘new’ Britain.

****