London Diary: Clive statue an ‘affront’ to India–UK ties

Tourists passing by the British foreign office in London’s Parliament Street can’t miss the towering statue of Robert Clive, aka Clive of India — a hated figure not only in India but also among liberal Brits because of his rabid racism and his role in causing the Bengal Famine of 1770, believed to have killed up to 10 million people.

This statue of the man, described as an ‘unstable sociopath’ by the historian William Dalrymple, was designed by John Tweed in 1912. Critics say it is “a shocking piece of sculpture” and an eyesore. Adding insult to injury is a side panel showing small figures of Indians seemingly cheering him on.

From time to time, there have been calls for it to be pulled down — most recently during the 2020 campaign against monuments that celebrated controversial colonial-era figures. The Conservative Party government at the time rejected the demand.

Five years later, a new campaign is underway, led by senior Labour peer Baroness Thangam Debbonaire who has warned that its depiction of “subservient Indians” is damaging relations with India.

“It’s not helpful for our current relationship with India and it is deeply unhelpful to see India as a country that Britain civilised,” she said recently at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

“I’m not sure that a statue of Clive should really have any place outside the foreign office. India had a thriving engineering industry in the 17th century, it knew about mineral extraction, there had been incredible technological advances, it knew about free trade before free trade rules were ever written.