London Diary: Communal disharmony in 'little India'

Disharmony in Li’l India

While the rest of Britain was trying to put up a show of national unity as a mark of respect to the late Queen, in Leicester, aka “Little India” thanks to its predominantly Indian-origin population, the news was dominated by sectarian clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups.

Police and local leaders said they were “baffled” by the sudden outbreak of violence in a city which takes pride in maintaining good community relations. The trigger appeared to have been the notorious India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. Context: Asia cricket cup series played in Dubai. When India failed to make it to the finals, Pakistani groups were allegedly seen celebrating and later when Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the finals, there were reportedly “retaliatory” celebrations among Indians.

Clashes broke out after a video was circulated online of a flag being pulled down outside a Hindu temple amid unverified claims of an attack on a mosque. Leicester’s mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said tensions were fuelled by “some very distorted social media” and “a lot of people who came in from outside”.

“Across the Hindu and Jain community and with our Muslim brothers and sisters and leaders we are consistently saying calm minds, calm heads,” said Sanjiv Patel, who represents Hindu and Jain temples across Leicester.

Suleman Nagi of the Federation of Muslims said that people from both communities had lived peacefully in Leicester for decades and the disturbance came as a surprise.