London Diary: Criticising Israel is not antisemitism

The Israel-Hamas peace deal to end the conflict in Gaza notwithstanding, tensions between British Zionists and Palestinian supporters show little sign of abating. While the former continue to conflate any criticism of Israel with antisemitism, the latter are increasingly saying “enough is enough”.

The mood even among right-wing media—which has so far tended to faithfully echo the Israeli script—is shifting, with Rupert Murdoch’s Times, especially, allowing its writers and readers to question the Zionist line.

One of its most respected columnists Matthew Parris advised Jews to ‘stop equating anger about Gaza with antisemitism’, adding that ‘anger is not antisemitism’.

Parris wrote, ‘To me, antisemite is a dirty word. I consider it insulting in the extreme and deeply, deeply resent it being used against me and against millions like me who feel horror at what Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has done in Gaza. Those who plunder the concept of antisemitism to smear opposition to slaughter and starvation are robbing a word of the terrible force it ought to have.’

Readers have been equally critical, asserting that ‘concern for the suffering of Palestinians is not extremism’ and that ‘every life has equal worth’.

Amidst these shifts, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been accused of ‘McCarthy-ism’ for describing pro-Palestinian protests as ‘un-British’.

As one commentator wrote, ‘I’m not sure it is the prime minister’s role to determine, on behalf of the country, what is or isn’t “un-British”. If it is, it has the whiff of Senator Joe McCarthy and his House Un-American Activities Committee.’

On the other hand…

Jewish campaigners continue to play the victim and see enemies everywhere.

Their latest target is the National Health Service (NHS) which, they allege, is allowing antisemitism in its hospitals to “fester unchecked” with doctors apparently “spreading antisemitic tropes”.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism accused Britain’s regulatory bodies of “failing the Jewish community”. According to them, “doctors who spew antisemitic bile online and in the streets are being allowed to continue practising medicine, as though calls for hatred and violence are compatible with the duty to care for others. This moral collapse is putting Jewish lives at risk.”

The facts indicate otherwise: several doctors have indeed been disciplined by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS)—among them Indian-origin Dr Manoj Sen.

The problem is that the Jewish/ Israeli lobby wants every allegation it makes to be taken at face value.

It’s called entitlement.

Watch-snatchers’ paradise

Planning a visit to London? Here’s a travel advisory: avoid carrying or wearing anything expensive when out and about.

London already has the reputation of being the phone-snatching capital of Europe. Now there’s a new menace in town: gangs of watch-snatchers who particularly fancy luxury brands—the Rolexes, the Omegas and the Cartiers.

At least four watch thefts are reported daily. Though personal robbery came down 14 per cent over the past year, the number of watch thefts has continued to rise.