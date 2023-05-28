London Diary: End of Sunak’s honeymoon period?

Rishi Sunak might give the impression of being a man in total control of things, but behind the scenes, he is facing a revolt from his right-wing Tory colleagues after the party’s disastrous performance in the recent elections to local councils.

It lost more than 1,000 councillors, exceeding pollsters’ worst fears. At a meeting of backbench MPs, several MPs voiced their dissatisfaction with Sunak’s performance during an audience with party chairman Greg Hands. They called for the party to “up its game” as the Labour Party opened a significant lead ahead of next year’s general election that the Tories are widely predicted to lose on present showing.

Sunak’s personal ratings are going downhill, with a new poll giving him a negative net score among voters. Twice as many have a negative than a positive view of the prime minister, giving him a net score of -28. To add insult to injury, his Labour rival Keir Starmer’s ratings are picking up.

With alarm bells ringing in Downing Street, Sunak has launched a charm offensive to soften up his MPs. He invited all Conservative MPs to a Downing Street reception ostensibly to celebrate King Charles’s coronation. Delicacies reportedly included his favourite pork pies from his local butcher in Yorkshire that are “the size of doorsteps”. It was the first time the Conservative parliamentary party gathered en masse since the party’s humiliation in the local elections.

To add to his difficulties, Sunak is facing the prospect of three by-elections as three sitting MPs are set to resign their Commons seats to take up peerage in the Lords. He needs all the luck he can muster in the coming months to ensure his political survival.

---

Mrs Sunak steps out

While on the subject of Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, who had kept a low profile after a series of controversies over her financial affairs, has decided to be more visible again. Last week, she accompanied her husband on an overseas trip for the first time when he flew to Japan for the G7 summit in Hiroshima.