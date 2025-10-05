London Diary: Far-right uses AI images to spread anti-immigrant hate

As the British version of MAGA gathers momentum, it has emerged that anti-immigration protests in Britain—targeting Muslims, mainly—are being whipped up by fake, AI-generated images depicting Muslims taking over the country. This, according to research published by MPs.

A study of social media posts linked to far-right accounts responsible for organising the summer riots—following the Southport stabbing of three girls in July 2025—found a stream of AI-generated images that reinforced crude stereotypes.

These included images portraying Muslims as dirty and Muslim men holding guns or with bombs strapped to their chests. After the protests, TikTok was forced to remove one of these videos for breaching rules on hate speech.

Last week, the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee published research submitted as part of its inquiry into new forms of extremism. This revealed that AI-generated images and AI-driven algorithms amplified misinformation spread by far-right radicals.

Algorithms used by social media platforms, such as TikTok and X, promoted posts designed to drive hatred. A study of 622 posts by the London School of Economics showed that those containing visual representations of racist conspiracy theories were amplified about 30 per cent more than other posts.

The study focused on posts from the far-right party Britain First and Europe Invasion, a media outlet that promotes racist conspiracy theories. In one fake image, a woman in an England football shirt is shown crying outside parliament, surrounded by jeering Muslim men.

In another, a French woman weeps beneath the Eiffel Tower, surrounded by Muslim men with rubbish scattered all around. Researchers said “biases” embedded in the systems “consistently reproduce harmful stereotypes, associating black, brown and Muslim people with criminality and deception, while portraying white Western individuals as morally superior”.

The government has not responded to calls for a more stringent regulatory framework for social media.