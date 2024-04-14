London Diary: Full disclosures, and too much information

Imagine an Indian TV channel running a casual ‘fun’ interview with a top Indian politician, let alone the prime minister, where they might be asked, for example, how they manage to keep their dhoti so spotlessly white throughout the day, which brand of detergent they use?

Or when did they last beat their spouse or children? Or get grilled on their financial affairs?

Gods forbid an interviewer in the Indian media strays into anything resembling informal territory. They would be sacked!

British politicians, on the other hand, for all their apparent stuffiness, understand humour and can be incredibly sporting—as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak demonstrated recently in an interview on the Sun’s Youtube show ‘Never Mind the Ballots’.

“Why do you wear your trousers so short?” he was asked.

Rather than retort that it was none of the interviewer’s business, he smiled and patiently explained: “I tend not to like lots of baggy, baggy stuff at the bottom of my ankle. I don’t think they are that short.”

And what about his wife’s wealth and allegations of a conflict of interest?

“Well, I can’t control who I fall in love with—and I happened to fall in love with my wife when I met her,” he laughed.

As for her wealth, he said: “Her family have done something incredibly special. Her dad created a company from scratch coming from absolutely nothing when he was growing up in India. It’s a company that employs thousands and thousands of people around the world, including thousands of people here in the UK, and I have nothing but pride and admiration for everything that he’s achieved.”

What about the speculation that if his party loses the general election—as seems certain—he will run away to America, where he made his money, met his wife and has a house?

“The UK is my home,” he said calmly, adding that he had given up his green card long ago.

Over to Indian netas.

---